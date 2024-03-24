First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 222,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

