Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $21.63 on Friday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.00 million, a PE ratio of 240.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

