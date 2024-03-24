Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Up 7.1 %
FLNT opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.52.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.