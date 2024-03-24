Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Up 7.1 %

FLNT opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

