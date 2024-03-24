Forge Global (FRGE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Forge Global to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $54,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,925,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $269,377. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
