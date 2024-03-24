Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $28,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $268.52 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $204.60 and a one year high of $275.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,427 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.