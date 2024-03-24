Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,467,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

