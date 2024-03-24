Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.