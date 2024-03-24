Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $351.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $355.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.62.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.