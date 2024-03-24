Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes $29,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,462,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,260,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

