Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.