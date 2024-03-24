Forza X1 (FRZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Forza X1 has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

