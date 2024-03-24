Francis D. Gannon Purchases 2,500 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $23,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,463,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 286,476 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,160,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

