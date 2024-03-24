fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on fuboTV

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $42,226.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at $91,500.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Trading Down 5.0 %

FUBO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.02.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.