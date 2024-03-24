Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.96

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 139999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at $274,210,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,210,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,229,860 shares of company stock worth $92,144,712. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerview LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,068,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,328,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,751,000 after buying an additional 593,300 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

