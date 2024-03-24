General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.48

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $177.48 and last traded at $177.43, with a volume of 851943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

