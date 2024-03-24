Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

