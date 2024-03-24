Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $13.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.26 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

