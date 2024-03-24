Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $47.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $87.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

