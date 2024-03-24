Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,659 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $160.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

