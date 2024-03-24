Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the period. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises 0.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 1.94% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 77,923 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 767,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 156,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 203,870 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

