Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $27.80 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,803,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

