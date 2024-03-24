Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 194,987 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.93% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

