Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 25,622 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 7.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.79% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $62,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $77.22 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

