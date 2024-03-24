Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 427 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.