Grindr (GRND) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grindr to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Get Grindr alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.44 Grindr Competitors $9.22 billion $2.03 billion 55.16

Analyst Ratings

Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grindr and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindr Competitors 968 4078 9189 250 2.60

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Grindr’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -159.88% -41.78% -9.00%

Summary

Grindr peers beat Grindr on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.