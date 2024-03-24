Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day moving average is $561.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.