Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $291.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.61.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,099 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,565. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.