Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $250.84 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

