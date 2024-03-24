Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,809,477.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

