Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 642 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.58.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

ESS stock opened at $241.99 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.39 and its 200-day moving average is $228.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

