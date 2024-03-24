Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $129.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

