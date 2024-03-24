HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.17% from the company’s current price.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

