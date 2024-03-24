Head-To-Head Analysis: CloudCommerce (CLWD) vs. Its Rivals

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CloudCommerce to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -0.59 CloudCommerce Competitors $1.84 billion $18.66 million 9.84

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CloudCommerce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CloudCommerce and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 112 529 454 6 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential upside of 4.23%. Given CloudCommerce’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Summary

CloudCommerce peers beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

