Head to Head Comparison: BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) & Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare -7.10% -70.08% -1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00 Aveanna Healthcare 3 2 1 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and Aveanna Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.89%. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential downside of 28.29%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and Aveanna Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.19 N/A N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare $1.90 billion 0.25 -$134.52 million ($0.71) -3.54

BrightSpring Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Aveanna Healthcare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

