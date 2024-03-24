Head to Head Comparison: Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) and K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Corteva alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $17.23 billion 2.23 $735.00 million $1.02 53.99 K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.97 7.54

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than K+S Aktiengesellschaft. K+S Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 5 16 0 2.76 K+S Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corteva and K+S Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Corteva presently has a consensus price target of $63.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Corteva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than K+S Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 4.27% 7.43% 4.36% K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. K+S Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. K+S Aktiengesellschaft pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Corteva has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Corteva is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corteva beats K+S Aktiengesellschaft on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names. The company also provides potash, magnesium, and salt products for various industrial applications under the APISAL, AXAL, KASA, k-DRILL, NUTRIKS, REGENIT, and SOLSEL brand names. K+S Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.