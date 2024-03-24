Head-To-Head Survey: ATS (NYSE:ATS) & China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV)

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of ATS shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATS and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATS 5.89% 17.56% 6.82% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATS 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ATS and China Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

ATS currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.93%. Given ATS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATS is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATS and China Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATS $1.95 billion 1.87 $96.40 million $1.34 27.56 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATS has higher revenue and earnings than China Energy Recovery.

Summary

ATS beats China Energy Recovery on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

