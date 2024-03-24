Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

