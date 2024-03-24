Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.99

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 16130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HESM

Hess Midstream Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hess Midstream’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 121.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.