IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
IBEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX
Insider Transactions at IBEX
Institutional Trading of IBEX
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IBEX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Price Performance
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IBEX
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.