IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

Insider Transactions at IBEX

Institutional Trading of IBEX

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $150,597.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IBEX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.