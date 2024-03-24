IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $591.50.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $530.72 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.