IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.68

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 2603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $970.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 285,681 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 701.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,831 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

