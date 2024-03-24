IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 7,385 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.