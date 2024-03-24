IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 831 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $63.58 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

