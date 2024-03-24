IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

