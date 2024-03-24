IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.