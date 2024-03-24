IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 847 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

