IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 70.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 223.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after acquiring an additional 722,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Company Profile



Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.



