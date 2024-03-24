IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after buying an additional 482,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,219,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 161.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

