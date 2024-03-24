IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Shares of JKHY opened at $168.95 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.12.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

