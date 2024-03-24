IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

