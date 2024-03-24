IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

